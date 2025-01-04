Delaware hosts Monmouth following Bashir’s 31-point game

Monmouth Hawks (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Monmouth Hawks (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Delaware after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 31 points in Monmouth’s 78-56 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-2 in home games. Delaware is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 1-0 in conference matchups. Monmouth is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Delaware averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Delaware allows.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Madison Durr is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

