Delaware beats North Carolina A&T 98-88

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Izaiah Pasha scored 22 points as Delaware beat North Carolina A&T 98-88 on Thursday night.

Pasha added five rebounds and six assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-7, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). John Camden added 21 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Niels Lane went 9 of 14 from the field to finish with 18 points.

The Aggies (4-13, 0-4) were led in scoring by Ryan Forrest, who finished with 26 points. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Delaware entered halftime up 47-41. Lane paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Camden scored a team-high 13 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

