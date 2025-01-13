Degenhart leads Boise State against Wyoming after 22-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 4-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 4-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Wyoming after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 81-79 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Broncos are 7-1 on their home court. Boise State is second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. O’Mar Stanley leads the Broncos with 6.2 boards.

The Cowboys are 2-3 in conference games. Wyoming scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Boise State scores 77.7 points, 8.1 more per game than the 69.6 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 70.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 66.8 Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Obi Agbim is averaging 18.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

