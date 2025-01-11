Degenhart leads Boise State against No. 25 Utah State after 21-point game

Boise State Broncos (12-4, 4-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-1, 5-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Boise State Broncos (12-4, 4-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-1, 5-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits No. 25 Utah State after Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points in Boise State’s 81-59 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 in home games. Utah State is the top team in the MWC with 18.5 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.9.

The Broncos are 4-1 in conference games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 15.3 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.6.

Utah State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The Aggies and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Aggies.

Degenhart is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

