Degenhart and Boise State host Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 4-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 4-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Wyoming after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 81-79 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Broncos are 7-1 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 15.2 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.7.

The Cowboys have gone 2-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State scores 77.7 points, 8.1 more per game than the 69.6 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Broncos.

Obi Agbim is averaging 18.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.