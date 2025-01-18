Deen’s 18 lead Bradley over Murray State 74-61

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Duke Deen’s 18 points helped Bradley defeat Murray State 74-61 on Saturday night. Deen added five…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Duke Deen’s 18 points helped Bradley defeat Murray State 74-61 on Saturday night.

Deen added five assists for the Braves (16-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Corey Thomas scored 16 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Darius Hannah shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

AJ Ferguson led the way for the Racers (10-9, 4-4) with 12 points and five assists. Jacobi Wood added 11 points and two steals for Murray State. Kylen Milton also had 11 points.

Bradley took the lead with 1:37 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Deen led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 41-35 at the break. Bradley extended its lead to 74-59 during the second half, fueled by a 9-1 scoring run. Hannah scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Bradley’s next game is Tuesday against Belmont on the road, and Murray State visits Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

