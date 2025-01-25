DeChent, New Hampshire Wildcats host the UMass Lowell River Hawks

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-16, 0-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-12, 2-5 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday,…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-16, 0-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-12, 2-5 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on UMass Lowell in a matchup of America East teams.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 at home. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East in rebounding averaging 29.6 rebounds. Clara Gomez leads the Wildcats with 7.1 boards.

The River Hawks are 0-6 in conference games. UMass Lowell has a 2-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Hampshire is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% UMass Lowell allows to opponents. UMass Lowell’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

The Wildcats and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats. Belen Morales Lopez is averaging 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games.

Amina Kameric averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 2.9 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Abbey Lindsey is shooting 38.7% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 50.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

