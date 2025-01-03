DeChent and the New Hampshire Wildcats visit conference foe Vermont

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (5-10, 0-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (5-10, 0-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eva DeChent and New Hampshire take on Anna Olson and Vermont in America East play Saturday.

The Catamounts are 3-2 in home games. Vermont averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 0-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vermont makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). New Hampshire’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Vermont has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Catamounts.

DeChent is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

