DeChent and the New Hampshire Wildcats take on conference foe Vermont

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (5-10, 0-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (5-10, 0-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eva DeChent and New Hampshire take on Anna Olson and Vermont in America East play.

The Catamounts have gone 3-2 in home games. Vermont is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vermont scores 58.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 60.1 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 55.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 59.7 Vermont allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Catamounts.

DeChent is shooting 37.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.