DeChent and New Hampshire host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (6-11, 3-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-11, 1-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts NJIT after Eva DeChent scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 56-39 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in home games. New Hampshire has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders have gone 3-1 against America East opponents. NJIT is fourth in the America East with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Trinity Williams averaging 2.4.

New Hampshire’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that NJIT allows. NJIT averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Hampshire gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Gomez is averaging 5.6 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

Alejandra Zuniga is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

