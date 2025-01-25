Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Deantoni Gordon leads Southern…

Deantoni Gordon leads Southern Miss to 67-59 victory over Louisiana

The Associated Press

January 25, 2025, 10:32 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Deantoni Gordon had 13 points to help Southern Miss defeat Louisiana 67-59 on Saturday night.

Gordon shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Cobie Montgomery had 12 points and Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 10.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-15, 4-5). Kentrell Garnett added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up