Deans leads No. 25 Ole Miss against Texas A&M after 20-point performance

Ole Miss Rebels (10-3, 1-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-6, 0-1 SEC) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (10-3, 1-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-6, 0-1 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss visits Texas A&M after Kirsten Deans scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 85-58 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies are 6-3 in home games. Texas A&M is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 1-0 in SEC play. Ole Miss is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 3.0 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss scores 16.9 more points per game (80.3) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (63.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is averaging 5.5 points for the Aggies.

Deans is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 14.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points.

