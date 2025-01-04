Deans and No. 25 Ole Miss host Texas A&M

Ole Miss Rebels (10-3, 1-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-6, 0-1 SEC) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (10-3, 1-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-6, 0-1 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss visits Texas A&M after Kirsten Deans scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 85-58 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 6-3 in home games. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the SEC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Ware averaging 5.7.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 32.8 points per game.

Texas A&M scores 69.1 points, 21.6 more per game than the 47.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Rebels match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Aggies.

Deans is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 14.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.