Dean, South Carolina Upstate Spartans to visit Garland, Longwood Lancers

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-16, 1-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 4-2 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-16, 1-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 4-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colby Garland and Longwood host Mister Dean and South Carolina Upstate in Big South action Saturday.

The Lancers are 10-1 on their home court. Longwood averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-5 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Longwood is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.4% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The Lancers and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Carmelo Adkins averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Dean is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

