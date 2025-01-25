Dean, South Carolina Upstate Spartans to visit Garland, Longwood Lancers

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-16, 1-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 4-2 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-16, 1-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 4-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -12.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces South Carolina Upstate in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Lancers are 10-1 in home games. Longwood is fourth in the Big South scoring 78.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Spartans are 1-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate gives up 82.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Longwood averages 78.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 82.9 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 75.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 71.5 Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Lancers. Elijah Tucker is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Carmelo Adkins is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.1 points. Mister Dean is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.