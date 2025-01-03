Dean, Lamar Cardinals to host Tullis and the Houston Christian Huskies

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-4, 2-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sabria Dean and Lamar host Tiffany Tullis and Houston Christian in Southland action.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in home games. Lamar averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-2 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is eighth in the Southland allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Lamar’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.3 per game Lamar gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: R’Mani Taylor is averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals.

Erin Maguire is averaging 10.3 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 51.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

