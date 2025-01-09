Dean, Lamar Cardinals to host Francois and the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers (0-12, 0-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-4, 3-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (0-12, 0-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-4, 3-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nora Francois and New Orleans take on Sabria Dean and Lamar in Southland play.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 at home. Lamar averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Privateers are 0-3 in conference play. New Orleans averages 19.6 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Lamar averages 69.2 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 74.9 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 56.7 points per game, 0.5 more than the 56.2 Lamar allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Privateers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Francois is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.