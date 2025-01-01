Dean and South Carolina Upstate host Winthrop

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-11) at Winthrop Eagles (10-5) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-11) at Winthrop Eagles (10-5)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Winthrop after Mister Dean scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-64 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 7.7.

The Spartans are 1-7 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dean averaging 1.9.

Winthrop scores 85.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 81.5 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 75.5 points per game, 1.2 more than the 74.3 Winthrop gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Spartans meet Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles.

Dean is averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.