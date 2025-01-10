De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions host conference foe Cornell

Cornell Big Red (8-5) at Columbia Lions (11-2) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: AK Okereke and Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (8-5) at Columbia Lions (11-2)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AK Okereke and Cornell take on Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Columbia in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Lions have gone 8-0 at home. Columbia scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Big Red have gone 4-2 away from home. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 16.8 fast break points per game.

Columbia averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Columbia gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lions.

Guy Ragland Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Big Red.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.