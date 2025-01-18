Dayton visits Fordham after Stephens’ 22-point game

Dayton Flyers (11-6, 5-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-7, 4-2 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

Dayton Flyers (11-6, 5-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-7, 4-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Fordham after Nicole Stephens scored 22 points in Dayton’s 80-71 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 6-1 on their home court. Fordham is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers are 5-1 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks fifth in the A-10 with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 9.0.

Fordham’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is averaging 17.1 points and 2.5 steals for the Rams.

Ivy Wolf is averaging 17.7 points for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

