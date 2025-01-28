Dayton travels to Loyola Chicago for conference matchup

Dayton Flyers (12-8, 6-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-10, 3-7 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Emma…

Dayton Flyers (12-8, 6-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-10, 3-7 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Theodorsson and Loyola Chicago host Ivy Wolf and Dayton in A-10 action.

The Ramblers are 7-6 on their home court. Loyola Chicago allows 62.3 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Flyers are 6-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Loyola Chicago averages 59.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 63.3 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 67.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 62.3 Loyola Chicago allows to opponents.

The Ramblers and Flyers square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Theodorsson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Arianna Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Flyers. Wolf is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 53.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.