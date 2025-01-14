Dayton takes on George Mason, looks for 7th straight home win

George Mason Patriots (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-5, 1-2 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-5, 1-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts George Mason aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Flyers are 10-0 on their home court. Dayton has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is second in the A-10 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Haynes averaging 5.2.

Dayton’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Patriots meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Flyers.

Darius Maddox is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

