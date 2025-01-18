Dayton plays Loyola Chicago after Santos’ 20-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-6, 1-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-6, 1-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Loyola Chicago after Nate Santos scored 20 points in Dayton’s 67-59 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers have gone 10-1 in home games. Dayton has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers are 2-2 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton scores 75.3 points, 5.5 more per game than the 69.8 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Ramblers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santos is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Flyers.

Des Watson is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.