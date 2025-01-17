Dayton hosts Watson and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-6, 1-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-6, 1-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits Dayton after Des Watson scored 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 81-77 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Flyers have gone 10-1 in home games. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Ramblers are 2-2 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the A-10 scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Miles Rubin averaging 7.3.

Dayton’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Ramblers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flyers.

Watson is averaging 12.2 points for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

