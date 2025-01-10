Dawson and Loyola Chicago host Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-6, 2-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-6, 2-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jayden Dawson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 79-68 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 1-1 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the A-10 scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Miles Rubin averaging 7.5.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 assists.

Des Watson is averaging 11.8 points for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.