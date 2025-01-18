Dawkins puts up 15, Houston Christian knocks off UT Rio Grande Valley 66-57

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 15 points in Houston Christian’s 66-57 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday…

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 15 points in Houston Christian’s 66-57 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Dawkins also contributed six rebounds for the Huskies (7-11, 4-3 Southland Conference). Demari Williams scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Julian Mackey shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Dekedran Thorn led the way for the Vaqueros (11-7, 3-4) with 15 points. Cliff Davis added 11 points and two steals for UT Rio Grande Valley. Howard Fleming Jr. had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams next play Monday. Houston Christian hosts Texas A&M-CC and UT Rio Grande Valley goes on the road to play Incarnate Word.

