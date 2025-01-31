Dawkins leads Houston Christian against Incarnate Word after 27-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (10-11, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-11, 3-7 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (10-11, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-11, 3-7 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on Incarnate Word after Bryson Dawkins scored 27 points in Houston Christian’s 70-62 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals are 7-4 on their home court. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 7-3 in Southland play. Houston Christian has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Incarnate Word averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Anderson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Brooks is averaging 9.4 points for the Huskies. Julian Mackey is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.