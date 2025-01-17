Dawkins, Houston Christian Huskies to host Fleming and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-6, 3-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-11, 3-3 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-6, 3-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-11, 3-3 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard Fleming Jr. and UT Rio Grande Valley visit Bryson Dawkins and Houston Christian in Southland action Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 in home games. Houston Christian is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 3-3 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in the Southland allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Houston Christian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.4 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Rogers is averaging four points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

Cliff Davis is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.