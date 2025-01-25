Dawkins’ 28 help Houston Christian take down New Orleans 86-76

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryson Dawkins’ 28 points helped Houston Christian defeat New Orleans 86-76 on Saturday night. Dawkins added…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryson Dawkins’ 28 points helped Houston Christian defeat New Orleans 86-76 on Saturday night.

Dawkins added five rebounds for the Huskies (9-11, 6-3 Southland Conference). Elijah Brooks added 13 points and five assists. Trent Johnson had 11 points and finished 5 of 5 from the field.

James White finished with 29 points and nine rebounds for the Privateers (4-16, 2-7). Jamond Vincent added 18 points for New Orleans. Cedquavious Hunter finished with 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

