Davis, Watkins lead second-half surge and Florida State defeats Syracuse 90-74

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daquan Davis scored 18 points, Jamir Watkins added 16 and Florida State rolled past Syracuse in the second half, defeating the Orange 90-74 on Saturday.

Florida State scored 54 points in the second half, shooting 57% and making 18 free throws.

Taylor Bol Bowen had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) and Malique Ewin also scored 14.

Florida State scored 12 points in the first 3 minutes of the second half to build a 48-39 lead. Five players scored for the Seminoles in an 11-2 run that pushed their lead to 68-55 with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Chris Bell, Lucas Taylor and Donnie Freeman hit 3-pointers to get Syracuse within 73-66 near the 5-minute mark but Florida State began to cash in at the free-throw line. Watkins made 5 of 8 from the line down the stretch and Davis made 6 of 6.

The Seminoles finished 23 of 31 from the line with Davis going 10 for 10 and Watkins making 9 of 13.

Syracuse (6-8, 0-3) had five players score in double digits, led by Bell with 18 points off the bench and Freeman’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. JJ Starling scored 12, Lucas Taylor 10 and Kyle Cuffe Jr. 10 off the bench.

Syracuse has not won against a team from a power conference. In addition to three ACC losses, the Orange have lost to Texas, Texas Tech and Tennessee.

It was Florida State’s first game since it was reported that six former players are suing Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton for allegedly not getting them $250,000 in name, image and likeness deals, as promised.

Syracuse hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday and Florida State plays at Miami on Wednesday.

