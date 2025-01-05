Davis, Southern Illinois Salukis take on the Illinois State Redbirds

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-9, 0-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-5, 1-2 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-9, 0-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-5, 1-2 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -6.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Illinois State in MVC action Sunday.

The Redbirds are 5-2 on their home court. Illinois State ranks seventh in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Salukis are 0-3 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

Illinois State averages 78.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 74.6 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

The Redbirds and Salukis square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Redbirds.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.1 points for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.