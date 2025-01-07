Davis scores 31 as Kent State takes down Northern Illinois 68-50

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 31 points to lead Kent State over Northern Illinois 68-50 on Tuesday night.…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 31 points to lead Kent State over Northern Illinois 68-50 on Tuesday night.

Davis added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (10-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Cli’Ron Hornbeak also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Sullinger shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

James Dent Jr. led the way for the Huskies (4-10, 0-2) with 21 points. Joe Munden Jr. added 10 points.

Kent State led 35-21 at halftime, with Davis racking up 16 points. Davis scored 15 points in the second half.

