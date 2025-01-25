Davis scores 22 as San Jose State knocks off Wyoming 67-58

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Davis’ 22 points off of the bench led San Jose State to a 67-58…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Davis’ 22 points off of the bench led San Jose State to a 67-58 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night.

Davis also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (10-11, 3-6 Mountain West Conference). Sadaidriene Hall scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Will McClendon had 11 points and shot 4 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys (10-10, 3-6) were led by Scottie Ebube, who posted 22 points and six rebounds. Wyoming also got seven points, seven rebounds and three steals from Jordan Nesbitt. Obi Agbim had seven points and six assists.

San Jose State took the lead with 4:50 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 23-19 at halftime, with Davis racking up 10 points. San Jose State turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 41-31 lead with 13:34 left in the half. Davis scored 12 second-half points in the victory.

