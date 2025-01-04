Davis scores 22 as Hofstra defeats Northeastern 55-37

BOSTON (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 22 points as Hofstra beat Northeastern 55-37 on Saturday. Davis shot 8 for 13,…

BOSTON (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 22 points as Hofstra beat Northeastern 55-37 on Saturday.

Davis shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Pride (9-6, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Jean Aranguren added 14 points while going 2 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 9 for 11 from the line and had 10 rebounds.

Rashad King led the Huskies (9-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points to go with 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Youri Fritz added seven points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Northeastern.

Davis scored six points in the first half and Hofstra went into halftime trailing 19-18. Davis’ 16-point second half helped Hofstra close out the 18-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.