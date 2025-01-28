Davis scores 19 in Southern Illinois’ 79-75 win over Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kennard Davis scored 19 points as Southern Illinois beat Valparaiso 79-75 on Tuesday night. Davis shot…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kennard Davis scored 19 points as Southern Illinois beat Valparaiso 79-75 on Tuesday night.

Davis shot 3 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Salukis (10-12, 5-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Jarrett Hensley scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Damien Mayo Jr. shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

All Wright finished with 22 points, four assists and two steals for the Beacons (10-12, 3-8). Valparaiso also got 13 points and three blocks from Cooper Schwieger. Tyler Schmidt finished with 10 points. The loss was the Beacons’ sixth straight.

Jorge Moreno scored seven points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into halftime trailing 34-29. Southern Illinois pulled off the victory after a 9-1 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 73-69 with 26 seconds remaining in the half. Davis scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

