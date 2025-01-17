Davis, Long Island Sharks square off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 2-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-11, 4-0 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 2-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-11, 4-0 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bobby Rosenberger III and Saint Francis (PA) visit Malachi Davis and LIU in NEC play.

The Sharks have gone 4-3 in home games. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Terell Strickland averaging 4.3.

The Red Flash are 2-2 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

LIU is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

The Sharks and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shadrak Lasu is averaging six points and 6.6 rebounds for the Sharks.

Rosenberger is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.