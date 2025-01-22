Davis leads West Georgia against Jacksonville after 28-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 5-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (3-16, 1-5 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 5-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (3-16, 1-5 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Jacksonville after Kyric Davis scored 28 points in West Georgia’s 82-78 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Wolves have gone 2-3 in home games. West Georgia has a 1-9 record against teams above .500.

The Dolphins are 5-1 in conference matchups. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

West Georgia scores 68.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 70.3 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 70.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 78.1 West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Jakari Spence is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.