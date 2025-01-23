Davis leads West Georgia against Jacksonville after 28-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 5-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (3-16, 1-5 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 5-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (3-16, 1-5 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Jacksonville after Kyric Davis scored 28 points in West Georgia’s 82-78 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Wolves are 2-3 on their home court. West Georgia averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dolphins have gone 5-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Georgia averages 68.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 70.3 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 70.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 78.1 West Georgia allows to opponents.

The Wolves and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Jakari Spence is averaging 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.