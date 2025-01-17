Davis leads West Georgia against FGCU after 23-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-3, 5-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-9, 1-4 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-3, 5-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-9, 1-4 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts FGCU after Zuriyah Davis scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 86-78 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves are 5-2 in home games.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

West Georgia averages 69.6 points, 17.7 more per game than the 51.9 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game West Georgia gives up.

The Wolves and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydne Tolbert is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Wolves.

Catherine Cairns averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

