Davis leads Washington against No. 16 Michigan State

Washington Huskies (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Washington Huskies (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays No. 16 Michigan State after DJ Davis scored 31 points in Washington’s 81-77 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Spartans are 7-0 in home games. Michigan State is the top team in the Big Ten with 19.4 fast break points.

The Huskies are 1-3 against conference opponents. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 9.7.

Michigan State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is averaging 8.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Spartans.

Osobor is averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

