Davis leads South Carolina against No. 5 Alabama after 22-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -10; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays No. 5 Alabama after Zachary Davis scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 85-50 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-1 in home games. South Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

South Carolina’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists.

Mark Sears is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.