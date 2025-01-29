Davis leads Old Dominion against Appalachian State after 23-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-12, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-8, 6-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-12, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-8, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -11.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Appalachian State after Robert Davis Jr. scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 74-52 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-2 at home. Appalachian State averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Monarchs have gone 5-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Appalachian State scores 68.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 15.9 points for the Monarchs. Sean Durugordon is averaging 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

