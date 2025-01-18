Davis leads Notre Dame against Syracuse after 26-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-9, 2-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-9, 2-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Syracuse after Tae Davis scored 26 points in Notre Dame’s 78-60 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange have gone 7-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.9.

The Fighting Irish are 2-4 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Syracuse’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is shooting 50.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Orange.

Davis is shooting 52.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.