Davis leads LIU against Cent. Conn. St. after 27-point performance

Long Island Sharks (7-11, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-5, 2-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Cent. Conn. St. after Malachi Davis scored 27 points in LIU’s 70-60 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-1 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks second in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Devin Haid leads the Blue Devils with 5.6 boards.

The Sharks are 3-0 in NEC play. LIU is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than LIU has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). LIU scores 5.3 more points per game (69.7) than Cent. Conn. St. allows (64.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Ostrowsky is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 6.8 points and 1.5 steals.

Davis is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Sharks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

