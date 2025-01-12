Davis leads LIU against Cent. Conn. St. after 27-point game

Long Island Sharks (7-11, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-5, 2-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1…

Long Island Sharks (7-11, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-5, 2-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -8; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Cent. Conn. St. after Malachi Davis scored 27 points in LIU’s 70-60 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils are 5-1 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Sharks are 3-0 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 71.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 68.9 LIU allows. LIU averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The Blue Devils and Sharks face off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Ostrowsky averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Blake Lander averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Sharks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.