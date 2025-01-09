Davis leads Kent State against Buffalo after 31-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-4, 1-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-9, 0-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-4, 1-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-9, 0-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Buffalo after VonCameron Davis scored 31 points in Kent State’s 68-50 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 4-2 on their home court. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Noah Batchelor leads the Bulls with 5.6 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 in conference matchups. Kent State is third in the MAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 7.3.

Buffalo averages 74.2 points, 10.8 more per game than the 63.4 Kent State gives up. Kent State’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The Bulls and Golden Flashes match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is averaging 16.5 points for the Bulls.

Davis is averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.