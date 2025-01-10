Davis leads Kent State against Buffalo after 31-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-4, 1-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-9, 0-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-4, 1-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (5-9, 0-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Buffalo after VonCameron Davis scored 31 points in Kent State’s 68-50 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 4-2 on their home court. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 in MAC play. Kent State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Buffalo’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Buffalo gives up.

The Bulls and Golden Flashes match up Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.

Davis is averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

