Davis has 19, Bradley knocks off Missouri State 69-60

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Christian Davis scored 19 points as Bradley beat Missouri State 69-60 on Saturday night.

Davis shot 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Braves (13-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Corey Thomas had 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Vincent Brady II led the way for the Bears (7-8, 0-4) with 29 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Missouri State also got 13 points and two steals from Makhai Valentine. Michael Osei-Bonsu had seven points, five assists and two steals.

Bradley took the lead with five seconds to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 30-28 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 10 points. Bradley outscored Missouri State in the second half by seven points, with Hannah scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

