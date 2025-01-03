Davis and West Georgia host FGCU

West Georgia Wolves (6-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3, 1-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

West Georgia Wolves (6-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3, 1-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on FGCU after Zuriyah Davis scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 79-64 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. FGCU scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Wolves are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia ranks fifth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by K’Nari Holliday averaging 5.1.

FGCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game FGCU allows.

The Eagles and Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles.

Davis averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.