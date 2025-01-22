Davis and Southern Illinois host Murray State

Murray State Racers (10-9, 4-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-11, 3-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Murray State Racers (10-9, 4-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-11, 3-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Murray State after Kennard Davis scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-49 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Salukis are 5-3 on their home court. Southern Illinois is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Racers are 4-4 in MVC play. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 1.8.

Southern Illinois averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 74.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 73.6 Southern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Salukis and Racers match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Salukis. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Racers. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

